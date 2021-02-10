MP connection: Pro-Khalistani terrorist’s aide bought gun from Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A joint team of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police have arrested an accomplice of suspected pro-Khalistan terrorists in Lucknow on Monday, who had purchased gun and the cartridges from Madhya Pradesh. The illegal weapon connection following the arrest of the suspected terrorist, has put Madhya Pradesh police on high alert.

It is informed that the UP police have not contacted the PHQ officials, but the admission of the accused in front of the UP police of procuring weapons had worried the MP police officials. The state officials are keeping mum on the issue.

Sources informed that there are two possibilities of procuring weapons – either they bought it from Sikligar or from Jabalpur, where one of the employees of the gun factory was arrested for selling AK-47 parts and dismantled army guns to some people in UP.

Some of the officials have already started tracing the supply chain through the Sikligar productions and shortly the suppliers will be in police net.