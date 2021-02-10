MP connection: Pro-Khalistani terrorist’s aide bought gun from Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A joint team of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police have arrested an accomplice of suspected pro-Khalistan terrorists in Lucknow on Monday, who had purchased gun and the cartridges from Madhya Pradesh. The illegal weapon connection following the arrest of the suspected terrorist, has put Madhya Pradesh police on high alert.
It is informed that the UP police have not contacted the PHQ officials, but the admission of the accused in front of the UP police of procuring weapons had worried the MP police officials. The state officials are keeping mum on the issue.
Sources informed that there are two possibilities of procuring weapons – either they bought it from Sikligar or from Jabalpur, where one of the employees of the gun factory was arrested for selling AK-47 parts and dismantled army guns to some people in UP.
Some of the officials have already started tracing the supply chain through the Sikligar productions and shortly the suppliers will be in police net.
The earlier investigation has revealed that semi-automatic guns made by Sikligars, are fetching up to Rs 13,000 from inter-state gunrunners operating in other parts of MP and neighbouring states. The primary demand for ‘Made in MP’ Sikligar guns comes from UP and Rajasthan.
The police had arrested Jagdev Singh alias Jagga from Vikas Nagar area of the Lucknow city.
Sources to the UP police told the media that the accused is linked to suspected pro-Khalistan terrorists Paramjit Singh Pammah and Maltani Singh, they said, adding, Paramjit is currently in the UK while Malatani is in Germany. Both of them are accused of carrying out anti-national activities in Punjab and trying to promote terror and harm peace and religious tolerance, police said.
According to the police, Paramjit and Maltani were allegedly preparing Jagdev Singh to carry out anti-national activities and with the money provided by them, he along with his partner Jagroop Singh bought guns and cartridges from Madhya Pradesh. Jagroop was arrested by the police on Sunday. Jagdev, who hails from Ferozepur district of Punjab, was arrested earlier in 2019 and 2020.