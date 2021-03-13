Madhya Pradesh: Spike in Covid cases in Mandsaur, laxity observed on the part of public representatives

Mandsaur: After a brief respite, Mandsaur’s Covid-19 cases are rising again rapidly. The district which had reduced to single-digit marks in terms of the number of active cases in the district now had 59 active cases on Friday evening after the district reported five more corona cases. So far district recorded 2,965 covid-19 cases. With 36 deaths, as many as 2,870 patients got discharged from the covid care centers after they recovered.
Though administration and health department is leaving no stone unturned to prevent pandemic in the district, violation of guidelines by none other than public representatives has now become a common scene in the district.
One such incident was reported during Mission Nagarodaya Program held in Sitamau village of Mandsaur district on Friday where state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung hardly bothered to follow the protocol.
Dung participated in the program without a mask among hundreds of his supporters and people who participated in the program. Not only absence of mask was a concern for the authority, but Dung or others were least bothered to following the social distancing norms.
Keeping social distancing norm at bay, Dung accepted applications from hundreds of villagers during a programme of foundation stone ceremony for the construction works at the municipal council.
Similarly, MLA Devi Lal Dhakad in Garoth-Bhanpura also appeared on the dais with other public representatives without any mask or following the social distance norms.
Meanwhile, answering the queries pertaining to an increasing number of patients in the district, district health officer KK Rathore informed that departmental efforts are on.
New patients have also been found from the district headquarters to the tehsil and rural areas. Most of the positive patients are newly infected, including two-year-old infants to 88-year-old.
According to Rathore, along with rapid antigen testing at the district center, test samples have also been sent to Ratlam Medical College lab. There is a shortage of medical staff. The efficient staff has been deployed at tehsil health centers in the district and at the district center due to corona vaccination.
District collector Manoj Pushp, who has got himself vaccinated, says that this is a safety measure, but everyone has to be careful. Administration clamped prohibitory orders, but people are often violating them and this leads us to impose strictness to be compelled, added he.
Collector Pushp and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary have appealed to follow the Corona Guideline keeping in mind the interests of themselves and their family to avoid any unpleasant situations.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)