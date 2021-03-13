Madhya Pradesh: Spike in Covid cases in Mandsaur, laxity observed on the part of public representatives

Mandsaur: After a brief respite, Mandsaur’s Covid-19 cases are rising again rapidly. The district which had reduced to single-digit marks in terms of the number of active cases in the district now had 59 active cases on Friday evening after the district reported five more corona cases. So far district recorded 2,965 covid-19 cases. With 36 deaths, as many as 2,870 patients got discharged from the covid care centers after they recovered.

Though administration and health department is leaving no stone unturned to prevent pandemic in the district, violation of guidelines by none other than public representatives has now become a common scene in the district.

One such incident was reported during Mission Nagarodaya Program held in Sitamau village of Mandsaur district on Friday where state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung hardly bothered to follow the protocol.

Dung participated in the program without a mask among hundreds of his supporters and people who participated in the program. Not only absence of mask was a concern for the authority, but Dung or others were least bothered to following the social distancing norms.