Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur's new district panchayat CEO takes stocks of MGNREGA construction works

Sardarpur: The ongoing construction work under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or (MGNREGA) should not only be completed within the time limit, but special care should also be taken for the standard quality of the works, ordered new district panchayat chief executive officer Ashish Vasistha.

Vashisht visited the famous religious site Ganga Mahadev in Sultanpura village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Friday to take stock of the ongoing construction work under the Kantu scheme and gave proper directions to the officials. He inspected the construction work as well.

In the same village Kapasthal, the public health engineering department observed the ongoing work of Nal Jal Scheme. During the visit of the district panchayat CEO, rural engineering services (RES) executive engineer (EE) Dhar Sanjay Solanki, SDO Nirmal Patidar, Swachh Bharat Mission in-charge Kailash Kannauj accompanied.

After this, in the district panchayat Sardarpur at 4 pm, the district panchayat CEO Vasistha took a 3-hour meeting of the officials of various departments and gave a clear instruction that all the work should be alert. The construction work should be completed within the time limit. Those who care will not be spared.

District panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma and officers of various departments, gram panchayat secretary, employment assistant and other senior officials were present.