Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Indore, Bhopal likely from Monday

Indore/Bhopal: The State government may impose night curfew in two cities-- Indore and Bhopal-- from Monday in view of spike in corona cases. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a corona review meeting instructed the officials to ensure 50% capacity in a hall for indoor gathering.

Madhya Pradesh reported 4.1 per cent corona positive rate on Friday. It reported 603 corona positive cases pushing the infection tally to 2,67,176 and death toll to 3,883 with two more deaths.

On Friday evening, a meeting of district crisis management committee was held at Residency Kothi in Indore. In the meeting it was decided that all hotels, food joints would be closed by 10 pm and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity and no permission would be given to religious and social events.

Collector Manish Singh informed the officers that Covid situation in the city is grim and public must become vigilant. He warned that if cases continue to rise, then the administration would be compelled to clamp lockdown in the city similar to what is happening in some cities of Maharashtra.

Singh further said that hotel and other food junctions would be closed by 10 pm as large number of people are going there and it is possible that the virus is spreading from these places. Coaching classes have also been asked to operate with 50% strength.