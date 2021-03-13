Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Indore, Bhopal likely from Monday

Indore/Bhopal: The State government may impose night curfew in two cities-- Indore and Bhopal-- from Monday in view of spike in corona cases. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a corona review meeting instructed the officials to ensure 50% capacity in a hall for indoor gathering.
Madhya Pradesh reported 4.1 per cent corona positive rate on Friday. It reported 603 corona positive cases pushing the infection tally to 2,67,176 and death toll to 3,883 with two more deaths.
On Friday evening, a meeting of district crisis management committee was held at Residency Kothi in Indore. In the meeting it was decided that all hotels, food joints would be closed by 10 pm and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity and no permission would be given to religious and social events.
Collector Manish Singh informed the officers that Covid situation in the city is grim and public must become vigilant. He warned that if cases continue to rise, then the administration would be compelled to clamp lockdown in the city similar to what is happening in some cities of Maharashtra.
Singh further said that hotel and other food junctions would be closed by 10 pm as large number of people are going there and it is possible that the virus is spreading from these places. Coaching classes have also been asked to operate with 50% strength.
Singh said that permissions for all social and religious events have been suspended as they do not fall in the 'necessary' category. However, marriage functions and funerals are necessary, thus the guidance will be sought from the State government about restricting the number of people who can take part.
Singh said that they are waiting for the State government's nod but added that wearing of masks would be strictly implemented and fine of Rs 200 would be imposed those who found guilty. About exams, he said that these will go as per the instructions of the CBSE and the state Education department. Singh appealed to the people to get vaccinated.
The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Harinarayanchhari Mishra, Collector Manish Singh, DIG Manish Kapooria, MLAs Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardia and Akash Vijayvargiya, former MLAs Manoj Patel, Sudarshan Gupta and Rajesh Sonkar, former chairman of Indore Development Authority, Madhu Verma, Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of Medical College, Dr Praveen Jadia, chief medical and health officer and officer-in-charge of Corona Control Dr Amit Malakar.
