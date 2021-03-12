COVID-19 in Panvel: PMC imposes night curfew, schools and playgrounds closed for 10 days

In order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a night curfew for 10 days starting from March 12. Only essential services will be allowed between 11 pm and 5 am.

In the last one and a half months, the number of COVID cases under the PMC area have almost tripled.

The number of active cases under the PMC area on February was 250 which reached 787 on March 11. “Every day the number of COVID 19 cases are more than people getting discharged,” said a senior civic official, adding that this has forced us to reopen the isolation centre.

As per the circular issued by PMC on Thursday, all schools and playgrounds will be closed till March 22. However, the online classes as per the state government guidelines will continue.

Citizens have been asked to not step out of their homes after 11 pm except for essential services like milk, vegetable supply, doctors, journalists among others.

Now, for a wedding ceremony, the bride and groom's family will be requested to get a No Objection certificate from the police. Besides, there will be a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend the function. "Everyone in the function must wear the masks or Rs 500 will be fined," said a senior civic official.

The civic chief Sudhakar Deshmukh appealed to citizens to adhere the COVID norms or be ready to face action.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the number of cases saw a 200 per cent rise since February 1.

Meanwhile, the civic body will reopen the isolation centre. “As many families do not have adequate space in their homes and they share a single toilet. Patients from such families need institutional quarantine to prevent the spread of the viruses,” said the official.