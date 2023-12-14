 Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Administration Tightens The Noose After Nylon String Sale Prevails In Market
Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Administration Tightens The Noose After Nylon String Sale Prevails In Market

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after one person had narrowly escaped, district administration and local police launched a joint operation against those who are selling Chinese string (nylon string) in the town.

Earlier, district collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal had imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of China string in the town. But the business of this deadly string is still going on in the town.

Notably, on Wednesday one person was seriously injured after a nylon thread slit his throat. The incident was reported at 10.30 am on Wednesday, when Shanu Khan, 58, a resident of Dancey locality, was riding a bike on Berchha Road. Here, some kids were flying kites.

Shanu Khan got entangled in the nylon string, and his throat was slit, and he started bleeding profusely. Shanu somehow controlled the blood flow and reached the district hospital on his motorcycle with the help of passersby.

At the hospital, doctors immediately operated on him and saved his life.

After Wednesday’s incident, the department began search operations at various kite shops in the town. However, alert after Wednesday incident, those who are involved in this business hid these strings as the police team did not find them at any shop. Administration said that the action will continue further also.

