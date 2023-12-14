 MP: Alirajpur Administration Orders To Close All Uncovered Borewells After 5-Year-Old Child's Death
MP: Alirajpur Administration Orders To Close All Uncovered Borewells After 5-Year-Old Child's Death

The tragic incident served as a wake-up call for the authorities, who recognized the urgent need to prevent such accidents in the future.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a five-year-old child fell into a borewell and died in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur, the district administration swung into action and issued an order to close all unattended borewells.

Even the Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, asked all the district collectors regarding the incidents of children falling in borewells that such incidents should not be repeated. He said that open borewells should be closed and a dedicated campaign should be launched by the district administration.

As per the orders, the Alirajpur district collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar asked administrative officials to close all the unused and unattended borewells within the next 15 days.

In the orders, it was mentioned that the agencies involved in digging borewells across the district do not take permission from the concerned officer before digging. The pits dug by the agencies are not covered completely after digging. Due to this, there is a possibility of an accident.

Many times, cases of small children falling into open borewell pits have also been reported. The District Magistrate has issued these orders to stop such incidents. According to the orders, all such potholes should be closed properly.

