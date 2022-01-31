Bhopal: Stop selling Chinese strings in Madhya Pradesh, home minister to flipkart and Amazon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked online trading companies Flipkart and Amazon to stop selling Chinese strings for kites in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect.

Mishra made the statement while talking to journalists here in Bhopal on Monday.

He said that Chinese strings were banned in Madhya Pradesh. “I am asking both the companies- Flipkart and Amazon- to remove this item from their lists with immediate effect as it is banned in MP. Otherwise, they will complain that the government didn’t inform them,” Mishra said.

He added that he had got information that both the companies were selling Chinese strings for kites in Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:38 AM IST