Madhya Pradesh: SFC Chairman Inspects Aganwadi, Schools, Ration Shops

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State Food Commission (SFC) Chairman Virendra Kumar Malhotra visited Khargone district on Thursday and undertook inspection of Anganwadi centres, fair price shops and Deendayal Rasoi.

Sharing information, food supply officer Bharat Jamre said that chairman visited Anganwadi centre at Kakadha gram panchayat and checked quality of mid-day meals and other facilities. He also obtained information about the diet being given to children.

He then undertook surprise inspection of ration depots/ shops (ward number 1 to 3) in Maheshwar town and issued on-the-spot necessary directions to officials concerned. He obtained necessary information from members of the Special Monitoring Committee regarding food supply and quality.

Later, he inspected Integrated School, Kakdada, run by Public Education Centre (Ashapur). He laid emphasis on maintaining the quality of mid-day meal in school and got feedback from students about the quality of food.

He further directed the officials to remove flaws found during inspection with immediate effect. Chairman Malhotra would chair a district-level meeting at collectorate on Friday. District supply officer Vinod Chauhan and mid-day meal PO Nirmala Kushwaha were present.

