Indore: 2 Booked For Blackmailing Firm Owner, Demanding ₹20L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were booked for blackmailing a firm owner and demanding Rs 20 lakh from him in the Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday. The accused had made a video and were trying to defame him by showing misleading content. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Video Made To Defame Sahu

DCP (zone-2) Abhishek Anand said that Rakesh Sahu, a resident of Vijay Nagar has lodged a complaint that he runs a firm in the area. A few days ago, two persons made a video of his firm with misleading content to defame him. The accused were blackmailing Sahu and were demanding Rs 20 lakh to delete the content from their social media channel.

A case under sections 384, 386, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused named Raju Yadav and Rakesh Yadav on the complaint of Sahu and further investigation is underway into the case. It is said that the accused run a channel on a social media platform.