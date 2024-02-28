Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Launches Campaign To Remove Stray Dogs |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing deep concern over recent attacks by a pack of stray dogs on children in Barwani and Bhopal, Sendhwa municipal president Basantibai Yadav has urged the chief municipal officer (CMO) Madhu Chaudhary to take immediate action. Following this, the municipal president Yadav issued strict instructions to catch all stray dogs in the town and remove them.

Municipality has swiftly responded to the directive, with CMO Chaudhary instructing sanitation inspector Mohan Dhamone to lead the operation. Two teams have been formed to catch the dogs, and they have begun their work under Dhamone's supervision.

The captured dogs are being released outside the city, near Bijasan Ghat, to ensure the safety of residents, especially children. The teams, consisting of Manoj Dinesh, Akash Dinesh, Lakhan Ashok, Narayan Sanjay, Raja Hiralal, Gabu Golu, Amit Kishore, and Vishal Raju, are dedicated to the continuous execution of this campaign until all stray dogs are removed from the city. This proactive measure aims to prevent any further incidents of stray dog attacks and safeguard the well-being of the city's inhabitants.