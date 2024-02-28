MP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP For Using Ram Mandir In Elections (WATCH)

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, slammed the BJP once again, for allegedly using Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a promotional tool for Lok Sabha elections.

He said that he had built the biggest Hanuman Temple, that too on his personal land, not government's, 12 years ago, but never used it for promotional purpose during polls. "Aur ye hume dharam ka paath paldhaenge," (Now, the BJP will teach us religion) Nath added.

Nath is currently on a 5-day trip to Chhindwara.

Addressing party workers at a convention in Harrai on Wednesday, Kamal Nath questioned, "I want to ask, does the BJP own the Ram Temple? It belongs to me, it belongs to you, it's built with your money. The court passed the judgment, the government was theirs, so they built it.”

Nath made the statement while speaking to journalists in Madhya Pradesh's Harrai on Wednesday. The Congress leader is currently on a five-day visit to Chhindwara district. He plans to visit several constituencies in the district and conduct meetings with party workers and officials in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about lord Ram, he said, “Now they talk about Ram, should we also bring Ram into politics? We worship Ram, I built the country's largest Hanuman Temple, not on government land, but on my own land. And now they're teaching us about religion. The BJP hasn't taught us religion. We are all religious, our sentiments are religious, and we are following our culture. Our culture is about brotherhood, and we must keep it safe."