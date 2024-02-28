 MP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP For Using Ram Mandir In Elections (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP For Using Ram Mandir In Elections (WATCH)

MP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP For Using Ram Mandir In Elections (WATCH)

The Congress leader is currently on a five-day visit to Chhindwara district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, slammed the BJP once again, for allegedly using Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a promotional tool for Lok Sabha elections.

He said that he had built the biggest Hanuman Temple, that too on his personal land, not government's, 12 years ago, but never used it for promotional purpose during polls. "Aur ye hume dharam ka paath paldhaenge," (Now, the BJP will teach us religion) Nath added.

Nath is currently on a 5-day trip to Chhindwara.

Addressing party workers at a convention in Harrai on Wednesday, Kamal Nath questioned, "I want to ask, does the BJP own the Ram Temple? It belongs to me, it belongs to you, it's built with your money. The court passed the judgment, the government was theirs, so they built it.”

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sadhvi Pragya Out? VD Sharma May Contest From Bhopal; Scindia Likely From...
article-image
Read Also
Bhopal: Enraged Candidates Stage Protests Over Patwari Recruitment 'Scam', Call Probe 'Unfair'
article-image

Nath made the statement while speaking to journalists in Madhya Pradesh's Harrai on Wednesday. The Congress leader is currently on a five-day visit to Chhindwara district. He plans to visit several constituencies in the district and conduct meetings with party workers and officials in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Read Also
MP: Kamal Nath Invites All To Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra; Check His 1st Political Post After Buzz...
article-image

Talking about lord Ram, he said, “Now they talk about Ram, should we also bring Ram into politics? We worship Ram, I built the country's largest Hanuman Temple, not on government land, but on my own land. And now they're teaching us about religion. The BJP hasn't taught us religion. We are all religious, our sentiments are religious, and we are following our culture. Our culture is about brotherhood, and we must keep it safe."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cop & Liquor Story: Drunk Cop Spotted Sleeping With 'Friend' On Handcart Parked At Roadside

MP Cop & Liquor Story: Drunk Cop Spotted Sleeping With 'Friend' On Handcart Parked At Roadside

MP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP...

MP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP...

Harda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr...

Harda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr...

MP: Raised Daughter Since Birth, Divorced Father Now Fights For Her Custody Rights

MP: Raised Daughter Since Birth, Divorced Father Now Fights For Her Custody Rights

Bhopal: Enraged Candidates Stage Protests Over Patwari Recruitment 'Scam', Call Probe 'Unfair'

Bhopal: Enraged Candidates Stage Protests Over Patwari Recruitment 'Scam', Call Probe 'Unfair'