 MP: Kamal Nath Invites All To Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra; Check His 1st Political Post After Buzz Over BJP Ends
MP: Kamal Nath Invites All To Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra; Check His 1st Political Post After Buzz Over BJP Ends

It is noteworthy that, it’s the first tweet former CM Nath has posted on behalf of Congress after stirring-up the entire political-sphere by the rumors of him joining BJP.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
MP: Kamal Nath Invites Public To Join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, After Speculation Of Him Joining BJP Ends | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ending all speculations of joining the BJP, veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, via a social media post, has appealed to the public and Congress workers' to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, on Friday. The yatra is set to make its way into Madhya Pradesh through Morena on March 2.

It is noteworthy that this is the first public post by Kamal Nath endorsing Congress after rumors suggested he, along with his son Nakul Nath, might join the BJP.

In his tweet, Kamal Nath wrote, “Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has declared a decisive fight against injustice, oppression, and exploitation by taking to the streets across the country.”

I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and courageous Congress workers to actively participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and become pillars of support and courage for Rahul Gandhi. Together, we will take this ongoing crusade against injustice to its conclusion," he stated.

Speculations ended on Feb 19

The arrival of Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath in Delhi on February 17 added enough fuel to the rumors of Nath’s switching the party. However, all Congress leaders strongly contradicted the rumors terming Kamal Nath as ‘Pillar of Congress',’ Indira Gandhi’s 3rd son’ and more. 

On February 19, the spread of rumors took a complete full-stop after Kamal Nath’s loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma confirmed that Nakul Nath is going to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Chhindwara.

