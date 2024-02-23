MP: Kamal Nath Invites All To Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra; Check His 1st Political Post After Buzz Over BJP Ends

MP: Kamal Nath Invites Public To Join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, After Speculation Of Him Joining BJP Ends | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ending all speculations of joining the BJP, veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, via a social media post, has appealed to the public and Congress workers' to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, on Friday. The yatra is set to make its way into Madhya Pradesh through Morena on March 2.

It is noteworthy that this is the first public post by Kamal Nath endorsing Congress after rumors suggested he, along with his son Nakul Nath, might join the BJP.

मध्यप्रदेश की जनता और कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता राहुल गांधी जी की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा की अगवानी के लिए उत्साहित हैं।



अन्याय, अत्याचार और शोषण के खिलाफ हम सबके नेता श्री राहुल गांधी जी पूरे देश में सड़कों पर उतरकर एक निर्णायक लड़ाई का ऐलान कर चुके हैं।



मैं मध्यप्रदेश की जनता… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 23, 2024

In his tweet, Kamal Nath wrote, “Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has declared a decisive fight against injustice, oppression, and exploitation by taking to the streets across the country.”

I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and courageous Congress workers to actively participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and become pillars of support and courage for Rahul Gandhi. Together, we will take this ongoing crusade against injustice to its conclusion," he stated.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra starts from Chandauli, UP after successfully completion in Bihar.



Massive crowd welcomes Rahul Gandhi in UP. pic.twitter.com/IU2Fve8BLs — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) February 16, 2024

Speculations ended on Feb 19

The arrival of Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath in Delhi on February 17 added enough fuel to the rumors of Nath’s switching the party. However, all Congress leaders strongly contradicted the rumors terming Kamal Nath as ‘Pillar of Congress',’ Indira Gandhi’s 3rd son’ and more.

On February 19, the spread of rumors took a complete full-stop after Kamal Nath’s loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma confirmed that Nakul Nath is going to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Chhindwara.