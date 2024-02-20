Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Retd ADG, 2 Dozen Congress Workers Join BJP In MP's Damoh Amid Buzz Over Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired ADG Narayan Singh Meena and around two dozen congress workers from Damoh district joined BJP on Tuesday. They took membership in presence of BJP State President VD Sharma and ex Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired ADG Narayan Singh Meena and around two dozen congress workers from Damoh district joined the BJP on Tuesday. They took membership in the presence of BJP State President VD Sharma and former Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra.

The prominent Congressmen who joined the BJP included Damoh district Panchayat vice president Dr. Manju Katare, Jan Padma Panchayat Batiagarh President Ramrani Kushwah, Batiagarh former Congress block president Kailash Lodhi, etc.

The new joiners said that they were impressed with the policies of BJP and works of PM Narendra Modi and Mohan Yadav government.

Political pundits feels that as Lok Sabha elections are coming near, BJP will try to weaken Congress by luring more and more Congress workers.

BJP leaders often claim that there is kine of Congress workers and leaders eager to join the saffron party. As of now, Congress is proving a house of cards and struggling to keep the party workers and leaders united.

Sajjan Singh Verma, a Congress MLA and a close associate of Kamal Nath, has stated that there are no intentions from former Chief Minister Kamal Nath to switch to the BJP. Verma also confirmed that MP Nakul Nath is set to run for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Chhindwara constituency, representing the Congress party.