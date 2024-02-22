MP Congress Leaders Unite For Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, Begin Campaign By Putting Posters On Car (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is working as an adhesive, fixing the fresh cracks in Madhya Pradesh Congress that surfaced after Kamal Nath's switchover buzz. On Thursday, Congress state president Jitu Patwari was seen putting Nyay Yatra's poster on his car, with MLA Sajjan Singh Verma by his side.

MLA Verma is a Nath loyalist. When the reports of Nath's switchover to the BJP gained momentum, it was speculated that he would also leave the Congress and follow his boss to the saffron camp.

Patwari shared the video on X formerly twitter and asked all the netizens to put the poster on their cars and become a part of Nyay yatra.

MP Congress also shared the videos and pictures on twitter.

Reacting on the post, many of the X users opposed minister Sajjan Singh Verma saying that he cannot be trusted anymore.

One of the X users said that there is no reason to trust Sajjan Singh Verma now. He is with the leader and not with the party.

Another user said that both Sajjan Singh Verma and Kamal Nath are not trustworthy.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2. This Nyaya Yatra will enter Morena in Madhya Pradesh from Dholpur on March 2. From Sailana in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, this journey will enter the border of Barmer district of Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi's first meeting will be held in Morena. After this, Rahul Gandhi will address the people through road shows and street meetings.