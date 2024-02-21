MP: ‘Pagal Ho Gayi Ye, Isse Bahar Karo…’ Congress’ Digvijaya Singh Asks Guards To Throw Out Woman Who Came To Meet Him (WATCH)

“Pagal Ho Gayi Ye, Isse Bahar Karo…” Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Asks Security Guards To Not Let In Woman | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video, showing former CM and Congress leader Digvijay Singh asking his security guards to throw out a woman who came to meet him in Gwalior, has surfaced on social media. “Pagal hai ye, isse bahar nikalo” (she is mad, throw her out), Digvijaya was heard telling his security guards.

Congress’s Digvijay Singh is currently on political tour of Gwalior Chambal region. On Wednesday, he was attending a party meeting when a woman worker arrived at the spot and tried to meet him. As soon as she arrived, she was stopped at the gate by the guards. Also, when the leader saw her, he shouted, “Bahar nikalo is aurat ko!” (Throw the woman out! She has gone crazy!)

“Pagal ho gayi ye, Isse Bahar karo…” #Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Instructs Security Personnel To Prevent Entry For A Woman Seeking To Meet Him#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/V2eCqNvIXh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 21, 2024

Victim has no resentments against Digvijay Singh

According to information, the woman is Leena Sharma. While talking to the media, Leena said, “It does not make any difference. I have no resentment towards Digvijay Singh. I had come to meet him and he asked me to leave. Therefore, I would meet him later.”

It is noteworthy that Digvijay Singh is on a tour of Gwalior Chambal region at present. The former CM today held 121 discussions with all the Congress leaders of Gwalior district, including discussions about the upcoming visit of Rahul Gandhi and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Singh is holding a meeting with all the Congress leaders of Gwalior region today and after that he will leave for Morena where he will hold further meetings with the workers.