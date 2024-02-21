Bhopal: Congress’ Patwari Slams Yadav-Govt For Not Fulfilling Promises Despite Availing Rs 14K Crore Loan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari has slammed the BJP government for not fulfilling manifesto promises made to farmers and women.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “In past two months the state government led by chief minister Mohan Yadav had taken loan of Rs 14,500 crore, yet no promises made in the manifesto have been fulfilled.”

Congress made a scathing attack on the BJP government and claimed that the government is availing loan from different methods, but no spending on the welfare of the people of the state.

Patwari alleged that the state government is paying Rs 38,000 crore as a loan installment every year. The basic income of the state is around 1.80 lakh crore out of which the loan amount is very high.

Stating about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Patwari said “at least 50% of the tickets will be given to young leaders may be from IYC or less the age of 50 years. The rest 50% will get the tickets who are popular in their areas respectively”.

He also added that the new working committee of the PCC, will be announce in a week time.