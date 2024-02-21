Indore: IoT Students Showcase Models Of Smart Car, Smart Home, Smart Ring At IIPS

Indore: Models Of Smart Car, Smart Home, Smart Ring Come Up As 20-Day Course On IoT Ends At IIPS | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Models of smart cars, smart homes, and smart rings for the safety of women came up as a 20-day value-added course on “Internet of Things," which was organized by the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and concluded on Tuesday.

There were lectures, case studies, field visits, and product development during the course. The participants developed IoT-based products. On the last day of the course, participants exhibited the products they developed during the 20-day course.

The participants came-up with innovative IoT based product ideas. Some of the ideas were smart car, smart home, smart irrigation system, smart ring for women safety alarm and so on. The faculty members and students of IIPS visited the exhibition and encouraged participants.

The resource person for the course was Anand Kumar Payasi, founder and CEO at UPSYS IT & Marketing Solutions, Indore.

In the valedictory session, iIPS director Dr BK Tripathi, gave certificates to all the participants. Tripathi addressed participants and explained them the importance of hard work, innovation and value addition through taking up new challenges in life. He also emphasized on need of moving out of comfort zone to achieve success in life. The course coordinator Dr Yasmin Shaikh motivated the students to implement new ideas and develop innovative products to make a positive impact in the world.