Indore: Ward Committee Polls Held After 10 Years; 10 Women Among 22 Chairpersons Elected |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 10 women are among 22 ward committee chairpersons who were elected in polls held all 22 zones of Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

The elections for ward committee chairpersons took place after 10 years for, bringing momentum to the functioning of activities in the zones.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that IMC has initiated the election process for ward committee chairpersons in all municipal zone offices on Wednesday, aiming to better manage the zone's activities with a focus on development.

Bhargav stated that during the tenure of former mayor Krishna Murari Modhe, elections were held for zone chairpersons, and now, after the past 10 years, the process was conducted.

He highlighted that the elected chairpersons will contribute to better administration and management of development projects in the zone, thereby accelerating development activities.

Chairpersons elected for the 22 zones of the municipal corporation:

Zone-1: Bhavna Manoj Mishra

Zone-2: Meeta Rambabu Rathore

Zone-3: Gajanan Gavde

Zone-4: Parag Kaushal

Zone-5: Munnalal Yadav

Zone-6: Sunita Chokhande

Zone-7: Puja Patidar

Zone-8: Sangeeta Joshi

Zone-9: Lalbahadur Verma

Zone-10: Pushpendra Patidar

Zone-11: Mahesh Baswal

Zone-12: Rupa Dinesh Pandey

Zone-13: OP Arya

Zone-14: Nitin Sharma Shaanu

Zone-15: Harprit Kaur

Zone-16: Shikha Sandeep Dubey

Zone-17: Sandhya Jaiswal

Zone-18: Mridul Agrawal

Zone-19: Pranav Mandal

Zone-20: Barkha Nitin Malu

Zone-21: Prashant Badve

Zone-22: Suresh Kurwade