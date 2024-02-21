Indore: Ward Committee Polls Held After 10 Years; 10 Women Among 22 Chairpersons Elected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 10 women are among 22 ward committee chairpersons who were elected in polls held all 22 zones of Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
The elections for ward committee chairpersons took place after 10 years for, bringing momentum to the functioning of activities in the zones.
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that IMC has initiated the election process for ward committee chairpersons in all municipal zone offices on Wednesday, aiming to better manage the zone's activities with a focus on development.
Bhargav stated that during the tenure of former mayor Krishna Murari Modhe, elections were held for zone chairpersons, and now, after the past 10 years, the process was conducted.
He highlighted that the elected chairpersons will contribute to better administration and management of development projects in the zone, thereby accelerating development activities.
Chairpersons elected for the 22 zones of the municipal corporation:
Zone-1: Bhavna Manoj Mishra
Zone-2: Meeta Rambabu Rathore
Zone-3: Gajanan Gavde
Zone-4: Parag Kaushal
Zone-5: Munnalal Yadav
Zone-6: Sunita Chokhande
Zone-7: Puja Patidar
Zone-8: Sangeeta Joshi
Zone-9: Lalbahadur Verma
Zone-10: Pushpendra Patidar
Zone-11: Mahesh Baswal
Zone-12: Rupa Dinesh Pandey
Zone-13: OP Arya
Zone-14: Nitin Sharma Shaanu
Zone-15: Harprit Kaur
Zone-16: Shikha Sandeep Dubey
Zone-17: Sandhya Jaiswal
Zone-18: Mridul Agrawal
Zone-19: Pranav Mandal
Zone-20: Barkha Nitin Malu
Zone-21: Prashant Badve
Zone-22: Suresh Kurwade