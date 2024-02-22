Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Gives Khajuraho Seat To Samajwadi Party To Seal Seat-Sharing Pact In UP, MP

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): INDIA bloc partners SP and Congress on Wednesnday announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with UP's main opposition party leaving 17 out of the 80 seats in the state for the ally.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party will contest on a single seat, Khajuraho, and support the Congress in the remaining constituencies in the state.

Among the 17 seats on which the Congress will contest in UP included Raebareli and Amethi once considered pocket boroughs of the party and Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.

The seat sharing announcement was made at a joint press conference here by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, SP national general secretary Rajen dra Chaudhary, Compress state president Ajay Rai and AICC in-charge of UP Avinash Pande.

The story is compiled by FPJ web desk.

Why did the SP demand Khajuraho?

The area of Chambal, Bundelkhand, and Vindhya in Madhya Pradesh borders Uttar Pradesh. The influence of the Samajwadi Party extends into the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, which is adjacent to the Uttar Pradesh border. The Samajwadi Party is planning to establish the Madhya Pradesh state office in Khajuraho. For this purpose, the Samajwadi Party has purchased land. Consequently, the Samajwadi Party is planning to contest elections in alliance with the Congress by fielding an OBC candidate on this seat to win the electoral battle.

BJP State President Represents Khajuraho in Lok Sabha

The State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), V.D. Sharma serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency. Despite consecutive defeats for the Congress in the last four Lok Sabha elections in this constituency, V.D. Sharma emerged victorious. The last time a Congress candidate, Satyavrat Chaturvedi, was elected from Khajuraho was in 1999.

The Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight assembly segments, namely Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnour, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara, and Bahoriband. All these segments are currently represented by BJP MLAs.