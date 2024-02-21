Bhopal: Amid Demolition, Residents Of Bhadbhada Basti Relate Their Tale Of Woes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wednesday morning: Bhadbhada area looked like a fortress. The place was surrounded by barricades for some illegal houses were being torn down there. Nagar Nigam demolition squad was in action.

Many people - especially women and children of the Bhadbhada Naya Gaon area- had to stand outside the barricades for around eight hours. A huge contingent of police stood there preventing the residents from going to their homes. Many of them had been standing since morning. They said their children were hungry. Among those standing there were a few examinees. The morning slowly turned into noon. The heat of the post-mid-February sun was a little unbearable. The people lost their patience. They pleaded with the police to let them go.

One-year-old child of Simran was hungry and crying. His mother was standing at the barricades put up at Bhadbhada road. When her husband came to know that she was not allowed to come home, he brought the child and handed him over to her to feed.

13-year- old Huda khan was crying as police officials didn't allow her to go home. “I went to take the class 8 exam in the morning along with my father. When we came back at 12 they were not allowed to go back. In fact, they started scolding my father badly as they requested permission,” she said , adding that “ My mother and two sisters are hungry so we brought food for them. We also haven't eaten anything since morning..”

19-year-old Wasid Khan who went to take the exam of Class 12 said that most of the students are under stress because they are unable to prepare for their board exams as their houses are being demolished. “Just imagine, how will we prepare for exams as there is no electricity and water in our basti for one week,” he asked, adding that “ despite this, we are taking exams but the government is not cooperating with us.”

Sana Qureshi (25), three-month pregnant, had gone to hospital for routine checkup along with her husband but when they returned policemen weren't allowed to go home. “ My two-year-old baby is alone at home. I went for a check up because we can’t miss it. I am also diabetic,” she said, adding that “if something happened to me who will be responsible.” She said she didn’t get the evacuation notice and thus got deprived of the benefit of getting alternative residence.

Wahid Miyan said 100 years since our forefathers have been living in the basti and then also our houses are being demolished. “ The basti has become the cantonment of the police. What to do? Where the people of the basti go,” he said , adding that “ the government is not ready to listen to us. They are giving Rs 1 lakh as compensation. What will happen to this amount?”

“We want the administration to give a suitable place for rehabilitation or Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation so that the displaced can make a house of their own,” said Waheed, who is a member of Bhadbhada Naya Gaon Sangharsh Samiti.