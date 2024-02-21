Bhopal: Anchal Children's Home Received ₹2 Crore Foreign Funding | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Money was brought from Germany in the name of poor girls to Anchal Children's Home and foreign funding of around Rs 2 crore was received, said a probe report of district administration. It, however, could not be found from which source the money came and for what purpose.

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said that the investigation in connection with the funding and the children's home has been completed. Amount was transferred to the children's home director Anil Mathew account from various sources.

Mathew has not been able to present any permission related to the operation of the children's home and for the same an FIR has been filed against him. The report has been submitted to the home ministry, Singh said.

Anchal Children's Home Sanjeevani Seva Society was running in the city for poor girls of a certain class. The director of the organisation, Anil Mathew, had prepared the Anchal Children's Home Project in the year 2019 for the rehabilitation of destitute, economically weak girls and women living on the roadside.

Permission papers were given by them at that time. However, permission related to the children's home has not been presented yet. Police have registered a case against accused Mathew under the Conversion Act. At present Mathew is out on bail.