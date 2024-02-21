Bhopal: Heavy Bags, Bending Backs; Parents Sound Alarm As School Bags Weigh Down Children |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department on Tuesday reintroduced the School Bag Policy 2020, aimed at alleviating the strain on students. Despite the reintroduction of the policy, parents are still concerned about whether it will be implemented or it will merely remain on papers.

Parents have raised concerns about the detrimental effects of heavy school bags on their children’s health, noting that their weight is causing their backs to bend. Particularly among primary school students, the weight of the bags often approaches or even exceeds their own body weight, resulting in discomfort for children.

Seeking insights into parental perspectives on the heavy load their children bear, Free Press engaged in conversations with parents dropping off their kids at school. Some parents even took a moment to shoulder their children’s bags, symbolically sharing the weight, if only for a brief time.

Anuradha Sen, accompanying her daughter, who is in third grade, said, “My child walks with bending shoulders due to the weight of the school bag. It’s crucial to reduce the bag’s weight and permit only the necessary books to be carried.”

Sudha Pandey, whose daughter is in the fourth grade, said, “I often carry my daughter’s bag when I drop her off because it’s excessively heavy. She’s too little to bear the weight, and her shoulders start hurting. I worry that if she carries it while walking, her shoulders will bend under the strain.”

Suman Kataria said, “My child strictly carries only what’s outlined in the timetable. The school provides lockers for submitted copies and books, yet the bag remains undeniably heavy. It’s imperative that measures be taken to reduce the weight of the school bag.”

Personally visit schools to inspect bags : Minister

School education minister, Uday Pratap Singh, said, “Previously, the policy was introduced but not implemented. However, this time, we will strictly enforce it. I have instructed the officials involved to conduct weekly inspections at schools regularly. Additionally, I will personally visit schools to inspect bags, especially on bag-less days, and to observe other activities in which children are engaged.”