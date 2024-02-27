Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Scindia’s Name From Guna, Gwalior, Shivraj’s From Vidisha, VD’s From Bhopal Doing Rounds | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has set up a panel for 23 Lok Sabha seats at a meeting with the members of the State Election Committee on Tuesday.

The election committee already discussed six seats. The state party unit sent the names of candidates for these six constituencies to the central leadership.

Now, the party’s state unit will send the panel for all the 29 seats to Delhi.

The state election committee discussed the rest of the seats. The state BJP sent its leaders to all the seats on Monday to get opinions of the party office-bearers and workers about the candidates.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Release First List Of Candidates After Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

These leaders banded over the reports in a sealed envelope to the party organisation. The state election committee discussed the reports at its meeting.

Besides the opinions taken about the candidates, the names of a few other candidates also figured in the meeting, and a panel was set up accordingly.

The name of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been reportedly proposed for both Guna and Gwalior seats.

Scindia may be fielded from one of the seats.

In the opinion, the name of party’s state president VD Sharma was discussed for Bhopal or for Khajuraho.

Who will be fielded in place of Sharma, will be decided by the central leadership.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan might be fielded from the Vidisha LS constituency. Besides present MP Shankar Lalwani, the name of district president Gaurav Ranadive was doing the rounds for Indore seat.

The names of Anil Firodiya, Shivlal Borana and Chintamani Malviya are doing the rounds from Ujjain.

Other than Gyaneshwar Patil, Archna Chitnis’s name is is discussed for the Khandwa seat.

The central election committee of the BJP will hold a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday when they will discuss the the seas in MP.

The names of some candidates may be announced after the meeting.