Bhopal: Congress To Release First List Of LS Candidates After Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has prepared the list of the possible candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and sent the names to the AICC for approval. The first list may be announced soon after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. State media president KK Mishra said that the first list of the candidates can come just after concluding the yatra, which is set to enter the state on March 2 and will remain till March 6.

Of the 29 LS seats in the state, BJP has 28 seats, while Nakul Nath holds Chhindwara, currently. In the current political development in the INDIA bloc, the Congress has decided to share the Khajuraho seat with the Samajwadi Party. Now, the screening committee of the Congress will finalise the names for the elections. The party sources claimed that single names have come forward on six seats.

The name of Nakul Nath from Chhindwara and Ajay Mishra Baba for Rewa Lok Sabha is considered almost certain. The names of Kamleshwar Patel from Sidhi, Fundelal Marco from Shahdol, Ramu Tekam from Betul and Congress MLA Surendra Singh Baghel from Dhar are almost final. On the remaining 22 seats, a panel of two to three names has reached the screening committee.

Read Also Bhopal: Congress New Working Committee In March 1st Week

These include Shriram Parashar, Arunoday Choubey from Sagar, Jitendra Singh, Shyam Sundar Shrivastava from Bhopal, Phool Singh Baraiya and Devashish Jararia from Bhind, Priyavrat Singh and Chander Singh Sondhia from Rajgarh. Anuma Acharya and Shashank Bhargava from Vidisha, Omkar Singh Markam and Narayan Patta from Mandla.

Sajjan Singh Verma, Vipin Wankhede, from Dewas, Bala Bachchan Kedar Dabur from Khargone, Jhuma Solanki and Rajnarayan Singh from Khandwa, Jai Thakur and Tilak Singh from Damoh, Kiran Ahirwar and Pankaj Ahirwar from Tikamgarh, Tarun Bhanot, Saurabh Sharma from Jabalpur have been included in the panel.