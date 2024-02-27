Bhopal: Congress New Working Committee In March 1st Week

Congress | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The list of new working committee members has been prepared by state Congress president Jitu Patwari and has been sent to AICC in New Delhi for the approval. State Congress media president KK Mishra told Free Press that the list of the new working committee would be declared in first week of March. Almost two months have passed since Jitu Patwari took charge as state Congress president but the new working committee is yet to be formed. Though senior leaders may get post in the new body, it will have 50% new faces.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state media president KK Mishra has offered his resignation from his post and asked the state party president to appoint a new chief to the post. On Sunday, PCC president Jitu Patwari held a meeting of the party leaders for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

While attending the media wing meeting, Mishra offered his resignation and asked to appoint another leader to the post. Addressing mediapersons on Monday, Mishra said he is a committed worker of the Congress and respects it like mother, who nursed and nourished him and today he has got name and fame from the party. He added that he will work for the party, but wants to leave the post.