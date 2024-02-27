Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Collects Opinions On Candidates For 23 Seats

BJP Cllects Opinions On Candidates For 23 LS Seats |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP sent its leaders to 23 constituencies on Monday to get opinions about candidates for the Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the party’s central election committee is scheduled for February 29. The central leadership of the party has sought a panel for all the 29 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party has already collected opinions about the candidates for six seats – Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Damoh, Sidhi, Jabalpur and Morena.

For the rest of the 23 seats, the party sought a panel after holding discussions. The party’s state election committee may hold a meeting on Tuesday. A panel to be prepared at this meeting will be sent to the central election committee. The ministers and the leaders of the organisation were sent to these 23 seats.

Such leaders as did not have any connection with a particular LS constituency were sent there. Prahlad Patel was sent to Gwalior, Tulsi Silawat to Rewa, Bhagwan Das Sabnani to Satna, Gautam Tetwal and Rajneesh Agarwal to Jhabua, Krishna Gaur to Guna and Rao Uday Pratap Singh to Khajuraho. Similarly, Hemant Khandelwal went to Indore, Govind Singh Rajput to Khargone, Narayan Singh Kushwaha to Sagar, Pradyumnya Singh Tomar to Timakgarh, Nagar Singh to Shahdol and Lakhan Patel to Mandla.

On the other hand, Pratima Bagri was sent to Balaghat, Nirmala Bhuria to Vidisha, Chaitanya Kashyap to Bhopal, Rakesh Shukla to Rajgarh, Dharmendra Lodhi to Deva, Narayan Pawar to Ujjain, Dileep Jaiswal to Mandsaur, Karan Singh Verma to Dhar, Tej Bahadur Singh Khandwa, Radha Singh to Betul, and Vishvas Sarang to Bhind. The names candidates, for whom the opinions have been collected, will be put up before the state election committee.

Then the committee may send the list containing the names to its central counterpart after adding some new names to it. After the central election committee’s meeting, the BJP may release its first list of candidates. The list may contain the names of some constituencies. Besides the vacant seats, the first list may contain the names of those candidates who may be given tickets for Lok Sabha again.