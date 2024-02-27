Kuno’s Economy Will Be Of Around ₹1000 Cr In 5 Yrs: Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for forest and climate change Bhupendra Yadav said that in next five years, Kuno will be established as an international tourist destination and its economy will be of around Rs 1000 crores.

Kuno will be made eco-tourism hub and a Central Eco-Tourism centre will be established. He was reviewing the Cheetah Rehabilitation Project in Sensaipura of Sheopur on Monday. He said ten forest regions of country have been identified for cheetah relocation. Three of them are in Madhya Pradesh including Kuno, Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi. Shortly, cheetah will be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from Africa and Namibia. Teams would be visiting there soon.

Work will be done to develop Kuno region as model of economic development and arrangements will be made to conduct other activities along with cheetah rehabilitation. Kuno has the potential to draw more than 40,000 tourists. To provide facilities to tourists, special training in cooking, becoming forest guide, photography will be provided to the locals.

|Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that in future, around two lakh people would get employment in Kuno. A work plan will be made to make eco tourism in Madhya Pradesh. Talking aboutcheetah project of Kuno, he said work will be done over forest based economy and a separate cell will be made in this regard. On this occasion, state forest minister Nagar Singh Chouhan and Congress MLA Ram Niwas Rawat were also present.

On CM Mohan Yadav’s request, minister Bhupendra Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh Elephant project would be started. Under it, local people will be trained how to protect themselves from the elephants. A central team will visit Madhya Pradesh which will study the behavior of elephants and will give report to the state government.

‘We brought 20 cheetahs to

Kuno, now we have 21’ Union minister for forest and climate change, Bhupendra Singh Yadav said that 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park and though some of them died, there are now 21 cheetahs in Kuno. He was addressing the Cheetah Mitra convention cum dedication of development works of Rs 71.89 crore in Sensaipura of Sheopur on Monday. On the occasion,