Bhopal: Kids Dress Up In Bridal Costumes Worn From Across The Globe |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children dressed up in various bridal costumes from all over the world won the hearts of the audience at Ravindra Bhavan on Monday evening. It was part of an annual function ‘Ek Taal Ek Saal’, organised by Arushi, a voluntary organisation, which works for children with disabilities, in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya and culture department on the theme ‘culture from all over the globe’.

The participants included Harshit-Bhuvika (China), Zainab-Usman (Africa), Fatima-Aryan (Pakistan), Vanya-Siddharth (Algeria), Shivani-Taha (Indonesia), Kirti- Rajat (Saudi Arabia), Bhanvi-Sourabh (Scotlant), Prachi-Chetan (Japan), Kanupriya-Yashraj (Sri Lanka) and Sakshi-Prabhjot (USA).

The event began with an audio message by lyricist Gulzar. It was followed by a ballet performance. Besides, an awards ceremony was held in which students, Best Supportive parents and Volunteers, who have been a great support to Arushi all the year round were feted.

2-Day Ekatma Parv Begins: ‘Humanity Can Survive Through Unity’

Resident minister of Vedanta Society, New York, Swami Sarvapriyananda was keynote speaker on inaugural day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advaita sentiment is attracting the world and Acharya Shankar has called Advaita theory the basis for world peace because he knew that the survival of humanity in the world was possible only through unity, said resident minister of Vedanta Society, New York, Swami Sarvapriyananda.

“Diversity in Hinduism is very vast. If all the other religions are combined, there will not be as much diversity as there is in Hinduism. But still they are one. The feeling by which we are one is the feeling of 'oneness',” he added. Swami Sarvapriyananda was speaking on inaugural-day of the two-day event Ekatma Parv organised by Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas.

In the event, the musical presentation of the stotras composed by Adi Shankaracharya by Suryagayatri, a child singer of Carnatic classical music, enthralled the audience. Besides, 51 such Shankar Doot recited Totakashtakam stotra written by Acharya Shankar. A short film based on Ekatma was screened.