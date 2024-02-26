 Bhopal: Kids Dress Up In Bridal Costumes Worn From Across The Globe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Kids Dress Up In Bridal Costumes Worn From Across The Globe

Bhopal: Kids Dress Up In Bridal Costumes Worn From Across The Globe

It was part of an annual function ‘Ek Taal Ek Saal’, organised by Arushi, a voluntary organisation, which works for children with disabilities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Kids Dress Up In Bridal Costumes Worn From Across The Globe |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children dressed up in various bridal costumes from all over the world won the hearts of the audience at Ravindra Bhavan on Monday evening. It was part of an annual function ‘Ek Taal Ek Saal’, organised by Arushi, a  voluntary organisation, which works for children with disabilities, in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya and culture department on the theme ‘culture from all over the globe’.

The participants included Harshit-Bhuvika (China), Zainab-Usman (Africa), Fatima-Aryan (Pakistan), Vanya-Siddharth (Algeria), Shivani-Taha (Indonesia), Kirti- Rajat (Saudi Arabia), Bhanvi-Sourabh (Scotlant), Prachi-Chetan (Japan), Kanupriya-Yashraj (Sri Lanka) and Sakshi-Prabhjot (USA).

The event began with an audio message by lyricist Gulzar. It was followed by a ballet performance. Besides, an awards ceremony was held in which students, Best Supportive parents and Volunteers, who have been a great support to Arushi all the year round were feted.   

Read Also
MP: CM Yadav Holds Roadshow In Sehore; Thanks PM Modi For Railway Station Revamp Projects Across...
article-image

2-Day Ekatma Parv Begins: ‘Humanity Can Survive Through Unity’

Resident minister of Vedanta Society, New York, Swami Sarvapriyananda was keynote speaker on inaugural day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advaita sentiment is attracting the world and Acharya Shankar has called Advaita theory the basis for world peace because he knew that the survival of humanity in the world was possible only through unity, said resident minister of Vedanta Society, New York, Swami Sarvapriyananda.

“Diversity in Hinduism is very vast. If all the other religions are combined, there will not be as much diversity as there is in Hinduism. But still they are one. The feeling by which we are one is the feeling of 'oneness',” he added. Swami Sarvapriyananda was speaking on inaugural-day of the two-day event Ekatma Parv organised by Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas.

In the event, the musical presentation of the stotras composed by Adi Shankaracharya by Suryagayatri, a child singer of Carnatic classical music, enthralled the audience. Besides, 51 such Shankar Doot recited Totakashtakam stotra written by Acharya Shankar. A short film based on Ekatma was screened.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

For Pankaj Udhas, Singing Ghazals In Bhopal Was Matter Of Pride

For Pankaj Udhas, Singing Ghazals In Bhopal Was Matter Of Pride

Bhopal: Kids Dress Up In Bridal Costumes Worn From Across The Globe

Bhopal: Kids Dress Up In Bridal Costumes Worn From Across The Globe

MP: Bandh Observed In Harda For Higher Compensation Over Firecracker Unit Blast-Blaze

MP: Bandh Observed In Harda For Higher Compensation Over Firecracker Unit Blast-Blaze

MP: After 3 Days Of Search, Body Of 8-Year-Old Recovered From Datia Canal; Collector Announces...

MP: After 3 Days Of Search, Body Of 8-Year-Old Recovered From Datia Canal; Collector Announces...

MP: Two Held With Meat, Body Parts Of Wild Animals In Seoni

MP: Two Held With Meat, Body Parts Of Wild Animals In Seoni