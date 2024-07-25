Madhya Pradesh: Rs 500 Cr Bonanza For Rail Projects In Mandsaur

Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, the General Budget was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, bringing a plethora of benefits for the Mandsaur parliamentary constituency, particularly in the railway sector.

With over Rs 500 crore allocated, the budget promises significant developments including station expansions, new auxiliary lines, and much more.

MP Sudhir Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the substantial allocation, highlighting the transformative impact it will have on the region's railway infrastructure and overall development.

With these significant investments, the parliamentary constituency is set to experience accelerated growth and enhanced connectivity, benefiting both goods and passenger trains alike.

Big budget for Neemuch-Badisadri new railway line

The Union Railway Ministry has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the new 48-km railway line between Badisadri and Neemuch. This substantial funding marks a major step forward in enhancing the region's connectivity.

Rs 400 crore for Neemuch-Ratlam doubling project

An impressive Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the doubling of the Neemuch to Ratlam line. With work progressing swiftly, this budget approval ensures timely completion, boosting the number of passenger trains and directly benefiting the local population.

Additional approvals and developments

Since 2014, around 45 under and over bridges have been approved in the parliamentary constituency. The latest budget continues this trend with funds allocated for various projects:

* Rs one crore for a 2-lane overbridge at Shamgarh level crossing number 46.

* Rs 10 crore for an overbridge at Bhawanimandi-Dhuankhedi level crossing 65.

* Rs one crore each for overbridges at Pipliyamandi and Mandsaur Sanjit Phatak.

* Rs one crore for additional running lines at Bisalwas Kala, Harkiyakhal, and Pipliyamandi.

The budget also includes funds for various other enhancements, including:

* Rs one crore for Neemuch-Chanderia TBR 42 km.

* Rs three crore for Chanderia to Ratlam TFR.

* Rs five crore for TFTR, widening, glued joints 200 sets, and TFR turnouts 95 sets.

* These projects will expedite doubling efforts and related works, leading to immediate expansion and improved rail facilities.

Station development and expansion

The budget also addresses the development and expansion of stations, ensuring adequate electricity and other essential services.