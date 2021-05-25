Madhya Pradesh: Railway must start work on the land in its possession, suggests former LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha Speaker, suggested to Railways to start work with land available under its procession. Mahajan suggested to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a letter, "In my view, the railways should start work on the available land to it, so that the projects can be completed soon after getting the remaining land and the cost does not escalate. For example, in Indore- Dahod new line project, land from Tehi to Dhar is not only available, but in most parts only the work of laying of tracks is remaining. In such a situation, the work of laying
incomplete tunnel and tracks can be completed from Indore to Dhar’
Mahajan said.
"Mhow Sanavad gauge conversion is pending. The project was approved
in 2008. Even today, due to some reason, the route on this section has not been decided at all and is still pending before the Railway Board. It is a matter of regret that nothing has been done even after getting adequate budget. In my view, work should be started on whatever land is available with the railways in the Mhow-Sanavad section, especially on the construction of the bridge over the river Narmada," she said. Mahajan suggested that these projects should be included in Vision 2024.
Malwa Express name must be changed to Ahilya Devi Express
Varun Pal, BJP leader and President of Youth wing of Pal community has
demanded that name of Malwa Express train, which runs from Mhow to
Mata Vaishnodevi Katra, be changed to Ahilyadevi Express. Pal has written
a letter to Railway Minister Goyal in this regard. He demanded that the name be changed before May 31, so as to pay respect to her on her birth anniversary.
Pal mentioned that the credit of commissioning the railway line in the city goes to the Holkar dynasty. With the blessings of Ahilya Mata, in 1870, Shrimant Tukojirao Holkar made special efforts for the commissioning of the railway line between Indore and Mhow. Presently no tain is being operated from the city on the name of Punyashloka Ahilyadevi.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)