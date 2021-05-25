Madhya Pradesh: Railway must start work on the land in its possession, suggests former LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Sumitra Mahajan, former Lok Sabha Speaker, suggested to Railways to start work with land available under its procession. Mahajan suggested to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through a letter, "In my view, the railways should start work on the available land to it, so that the projects can be completed soon after getting the remaining land and the cost does not escalate. For example, in Indore- Dahod new line project, land from Tehi to Dhar is not only available, but in most parts only the work of laying of tracks is remaining. In such a situation, the work of laying

incomplete tunnel and tracks can be completed from Indore to Dhar’

Mahajan said.

"Mhow Sanavad gauge conversion is pending. The project was approved

in 2008. Even today, due to some reason, the route on this section has not been decided at all and is still pending before the Railway Board. It is a matter of regret that nothing has been done even after getting adequate budget. In my view, work should be started on whatever land is available with the railways in the Mhow-Sanavad section, especially on the construction of the bridge over the river Narmada," she said. Mahajan suggested that these projects should be included in Vision 2024.