Madhya Pradesh: Public bio-diversity register’s updation is underway

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The updation work of bio-diversity register of people is in progress by Madhya Pradesh State Bio-diversity Board, Bhopal with the help of Bio-diversity Management Committees constituted at gram panchayat level in the state from May 23 to June 4 under International Bio-diversity Day 2023 and Mission Life.

In this series, the work of updation of public bio-diversity register is being done in 60 selected gram panchayats of Ujjain district. For this, Madhya Pradesh State Bio-diversity Board, Bhopal as principal investigator, Rajesh Rathore CM Rise School Maharajwada No 3 Ujjain, Rajesh Kamalkar of Excellence School Mahidpur, Ravi Verma of Model School Ghatia and Reena Rathore of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Maksi Marg are working.

The investigator of Bio-diversity Board and master trainer went to various gram panchayats to inform people about crops grown by them, wild animals, domesticated animals and their breeds, insects found in different types of crops and farmers practicing organic farming.

Information on available doctors, experts on herbs, pond fish and other products was obtained. Along with this, an oath was administered to the villagers to save the environment and save bio-diversity by explaining the importance of it.

Principal investigator Rajesh Rathore said that the facts that have come to the fore during the survey are that the number of farmers doing organic farming is negligible, the number of trees available on private and government land in the village is continuously decreasing.

It was told that due to increase in the number of Ghora Rose or Nilgai, the crops are damaged by them. Along with this, there is also a shortage of fruit trees. Therefore, intensive plantation should be done by running programmes of awareness on a wide scale, especially of those species of plants which are getting scarce.