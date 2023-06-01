 Madhya Pradesh: Admin gears-up for Nepal PM’s visit in Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 02:35 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, IG Santosh Kumar Singh, collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Sachin Sharma and other officials inspected Mahakaleshwar temple complex and Shri Mahakal Lok regarding the proposed visit of Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) to Ujjain on June 2.

Guidelines were given regarding the tour arrangements. The Prime Minister of Nepal will be welcomed at the Nandi Gate of Mahakal Lok by Governor Mangubhai Patel. Administrative officers inspected the site and gave instructions to the concerned officers for arrangements.

After this, the administrative officials inspected the proposed Mahakal Lok route and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple darshan system of the Nepalese PM. The officials also inspected the ongoing construction work on Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple premises and gave directions to ensure that there is no negligence in quality of the work.

