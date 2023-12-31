Madhya Pradesh: Police Outpost Opened At Maharashtra-MP Border | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In view of enhancing security measures along the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, Inspector General of Police (Special) BG Shekhar Patil inaugurated the newly-constructed police outpost in Raikhed village (of Maharashtra) on the Madhya Pradesh border. Patil inspected the building and also interacted with the officers besides taking stock of the functioning of the police station.

The strategic location of this police station, situated on the state border aimed to provide crucial assistance to its citizens. The initiative stemmed from collaborative efforts led by Nandurbar Superintendent of Police PR Patil, who directed inspector Rajan More of Mhaswad police station to propose a police outpost in Raikhed village.

Following the directives, More, in coordination with the gram panchayat, put forth the proposal, resulting in the construction and subsequent inauguration of the outpost. Expressing gratitude, Nandurbar SP PR Patil acknowledged the villagers' contribution of land, affirming an increased responsibility towards citizen welfare and a commitment to delivering essential services.

Mhasavad police station in-charge, Rajan More, also expressed gratitude to police officials. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries including additional superintendent of police Nilesh Tambe, sub-divisional police Datta Pawar, deputy superintendent Dhikle, LCB inspector Kiran Kumar Khedkar, deputy sarpanch Munna Patil besides other police officials.

Madhya Pradesh: Two Youths Killed In Bike-Trolley Collision | Representational image

Madhya Pradesh: Two Youths Killed In Bike-Trolley Collision

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths lost their lives in a collision between a bike and a tractor trolley on Logsari Road in Doi village of Kukshi tehsil. The victims were identified as Pankesh, 22, son of a former sarpanch, and his companion Radheshyam Singh, 20.

The accident occurred late Saturday night, prompting immediate post-mortem examinations at Bagh Hospital on Sunday. The tractor trolley, navigating Logsari Road, collided with the bike, resulting in the tragic deaths.

Bagh police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident. The community mourned the loss of these young lives, emphasising the need for road safety measures in Kukshi.