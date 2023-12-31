Madhya Pradesh: Irregularities In Nisarpur Gram Panchayat, CEO Takes Swift Action, Orders Recovery Of Rs 16L | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In response to widespread complaints from villagers and panchas regarding corruption and irregularities in Nisarpur gram panchayat, an immediate review meeting was convened by district panchayat CEO Jagdish Kumar Gome.

The complaints prompted a comprehensive investigation in Nisarpur, resulting in the issuance of an FIR and instructions for the recovery of approximately Rs 16 lakh. The grievances were initially raised by deputy sarpanch Maya Rajesh Chauhan, panch Brahma Dashrath, Jayashree Sirsath Pawan Hukumchand, Pooja Thakur, and other concerned residents of the gram panchayat.

The meeting, held at the Pansemal district panchayat auditorium, led to swift action against negligent employees. CEO Gome, attributing the irregularities to field officers, emphasised the need for more rigorous vigilance in construction works.

He identified intentional and unintentional discrepancies and highlighted the challenges of identical names in some panchayats causing fund mismanagement. The proactive measures taken by the district panchayat CEO underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability in local governance, reinforcing the importance of public participation in reporting malpractices for effective corrective action.

Assistant secretary Chauhan terminated CEO

Gome served a notice of termination to assistant secretary Gajanan Chauhan of gram panchayat Junapani for persistent irregularities despite prior instructions. Other negligent employees were warned to adhere strictly to guidelines. CEO Gome warned that repeated mistakes would not be tolerated and legal action would be taken against those failing to comply.