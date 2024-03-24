Madhya Pradesh: 'Phoolon Wali Holi' Kicks Off Holi Celebrations At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Holi festival has started at the Jyotirlinga Mahakaleshwar temple with 'Phoolon vali holi'. People played Holi with flowers during a special ceremony called Bhasm Aarti. Today, the temple was decorated with bhang, dried fruits, sandalwood, ornaments, and flowers.

Tonight, after the evening Aarti at 6:30 PM, there will be arrangements for Holika Dahan in the temple courtyard. Before that, they'll offer herbal colors to the deity inside. They'll also put colors on Koteshwar Mahadev at Koteerth Kund before offering herbal colors inside the temple.

On March 25, they'll celebrate Dhulendi, and during the Bhasm Aarti at 4 AM, Lord Mahakal will be the first to get colors. From March 26, the timing of the daily Aarti of Mahakal will change.

On Sunday, Bhadra was started from 9:57 AM to 11:13 PM. It's best to do the Holika worship after Bhadra ends, around 11:13 PM. Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas said that the full moon day of Falgun, March 24, will be on Sunday.

The full moon date was started on Sunday at 9:57 AM and will last until 12:30 PM on Monday, March 25. Dhulendi will be on March 25. It's good to do Holika worship on Sunday.