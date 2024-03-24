Indore: MLA Thakur Stops IMC Team From Carrying Out Demolition Drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Municipal Corporation that had gone to demolish constructions in Marwari Agarwal Nagar, an illegal colony in the Aerodrome area on Saturday was stopped from carrying out the demolition drive by Mhow MLA Usha Thakur. A team of building officer Devkinandan Verma and IMC officials went to conduct the drive in the Aerodrome area after which the colony people protested and called MLA Thakur.

After reaching the spot Thakur told the IMC officials to take the JCB away and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not do so. Thereafter the officers left the action incomplete and went away. The illegal colony neither has roads nor drainage or drinking water supply. The Municipal Corporation had issued notices recently. After this, the removal action was taken on Saturday.

The action started in the morning with police security and heavy staff. There, four houses being built without building permission were also demolished. After the incident, Congress leader Chintu Choukse said that if a common man had stopped the corporation's action, a case would have been registered against him for obstructing government work. Similarly, a case should be registered against the MLA.