Indore: Youth Held For Posting Video With Knife On Social Media To Terrify People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for posting a video with a knife on social media to show his influence among people, officials said on Saturday. A knife was also recovered from him.

According to a crime branch officer, the officials had found a video in which a youth was showing a knife to terrify the people. The officials started an investigation and managed to identify him.

When the team was searching for him, information was received that the youth was seen near Manikbagh Bridge. The team reached there and arrested the youth named Sujal alias Shooter, a resident of Juni Indore area and recovered a knife from him. He was handed over to the Juni Indore police station staff for further action.

A case under section 25 Arms Act was registered against him and further investigation is on. Police said that a team of crime branch has been monitoring the social media platforms to keep an eye on the antisocial elements or the people showing weapons to terrify or show their influence among the people.