MP: Narmadapuram District Election Officer Introduces Innovation In Block-Level Training For LS Elections

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Training for the officials and employees of all development blocks of Narmadapuram involved in the LS elections commenced on Saturday. Collector and District Election Officer Sonia Meena initiated the training with a unique innovation. Assistant Nodal Officer for Training Management, SPS Bisen, informed us that, as part of this initiative, an online quiz has been organized to analyze the engagement of officials and employees in the training conducted in all development blocks of the district.

The quiz aims to make training more engaging and prevent it from becoming monotonous. It includes 20 to 30 questions related to the election process, with four options for each question and 30 seconds given to answer each question. Following the training, the officials and employees participating in the quiz provided answers, based on which further detailed clarifications were provided to address their queries.

Assistant Nodal Officer for Training Management mentioned that on Friday, approximately 2970 officials and employees participated in the training program conducted in all development blocks of the district. All participants appreciated the role of the quiz innovation in providing them with clear and straightforward information regarding the election process.

The collector advised all officials and employees present at the training to perform their duties according to the training provided for the election work. Following their participation in the training, officials and employees shared that they found the unique innovation in training very convenient and that the information provided during the training was easily comprehensible. Prior to this, an awareness rally was conducted from Circuit House to Paryatan Ghat to raise awareness among voters.