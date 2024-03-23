 MP: Police Take Effective Action Ahead Of LS Polls; 137 Served Permanent Arrest Warrants In Neemuch
Additionally, warrants were served on 21 individuals residing in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, who were wanted for crimes committed in Neemuch.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police has undertaken effective measures to curb criminal activities in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The police have been proactive in serving permanent arrest warrants and apprehending absconding accused. On Friday, during combing patrolling across the district, 116 persons with permanent arrest warrants were located and served. Additionally, warrants were served on 21 individuals residing in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, who were wanted for crimes committed in Neemuch.

The police also checked 200 habitual criminals and initiated proceedings in various cases, including those related to minors, excise violations, arms possession, and gambling. Measures were taken to curb drunken driving, with five cases registered under the MV Act. To ensure public safety during the elections, ten sensitive areas were identified, and ten checking points were set up with legal advice provided to the public as necessary.

