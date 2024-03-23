MP: Police Take Effective Action Ahead Of LS Polls; 137 Served Permanent Arrest Warrants In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police has undertaken effective measures to curb criminal activities in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The police have been proactive in serving permanent arrest warrants and apprehending absconding accused. On Friday, during combing patrolling across the district, 116 persons with permanent arrest warrants were located and served. Additionally, warrants were served on 21 individuals residing in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, who were wanted for crimes committed in Neemuch.

The police also checked 200 habitual criminals and initiated proceedings in various cases, including those related to minors, excise violations, arms possession, and gambling. Measures were taken to curb drunken driving, with five cases registered under the MV Act. To ensure public safety during the elections, ten sensitive areas were identified, and ten checking points were set up with legal advice provided to the public as necessary.

This action, conducted under the guidance of ASP Naval Singh Sisodia, aims to maintain law and order. SP Ankit Jaiswal commended the efforts of all officers and personnel involved in the operation and encouraged the public to report any information about absconding criminals or unlawful activities. Informants will be rewarded, and their identities will be kept confidential. This operation marks a significant step in combating crime in the Neemuch district, with multiple criminals apprehended simultaneously in a short period.