MP: 23-Year-Old 'Meera' To Marry Lord Krishna Against Parent's Wish, Baraat Will Arrive From Vrindavan

21st Century Meera: Gwalior's 23-Year-Old Girl To Marry Lord Krishna, Wedding Procession To Arrive From Vrindavan |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee sees no boundaries when it comes to showing love for their God. In a similar display of devotion, a 23-year-old girl from Gwalior has decided to marry Lord Krishna next month in April. This unique wedding has become a matter of discussion in the entire state and people have started comparing the young devotee to 16th century poet and Krishna's lover Meerabai.

Shivani, a resident of New Brij Vihar Colony, Gwalior said that Lord Krishna has visited her several times in her dreams and they got married as well. The wedding will take place with great pomp and show on April 17 in a very virtuous manner. Shivani's wedding procession will come from Vrindavan and the farewell will take place on April 18.

Shivani has now started wearing only saffron clothes. Though her father Ram Pratap Parihar and mother Meera Parihar are opposing this marriage, due to the stubbornness of their daughter, they have been forced to accept it. Shivani is a B.Com graduate.

'Will surrender my entire life to him'

Talking about her big step, Shivani said that she had a dream to marry Laddu Gopal since childhood. “He often came to my dreams, and we performed wedding rituals which I am now going to turn into reality. I have handed over my entire life to Kanha. I do not want to go to anyone else's house, it is only him who has given us this body. Now I will surrender my entire life to him,” she said.

Shivani's mother also brought a brass statue of Lord Krishna and gave it to her. She keeps it with her every moment. Shivani said that her relatives are not happy with this marriage, but she doesn't care about anyone. “Meera too gave up everything for him then why can't I give up artificial relationships for Laddu Gopal?” she added.

Farewell on April 18

Shivani's wedding programme will start from April 15. There will be Haldi ceremony on the first day, Mandap on 16th, procession arrival (baraat) on 17th and farewell ceremony (vidaai)on 18th.

Shivani's marriage will take place in the Shiva temple located at Cancer Hill in Gwalior. There will be 10 to 15 people in this procession including Ramesh Bhai of Vrindavan, Guru Bhai Charandas Maharaj, priest Rahul Rajak. Following this, a feast will be held for more than 250 guests at home.