 MP Shocker: Man, Along With His Lover, Kills Pregnant Wife In Datia, Both Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Man, Along With His Lover, Kills Pregnant Wife In Datia, Both Arrested

MP Shocker: Man, Along With His Lover, Kills Pregnant Wife In Datia, Both Arrested

According to the information, Pawan Kushwaha, a resident of Dursada village, got married to Puja (25) in 2021 in Indargarh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, where a man along with his lover, allegedly killed his pregnant wife. Police said the accused husband would often beat his wife and lock her in the room before going to work.

The incident happened at Malotiya Wali Gali of Datia district on Thursday . Initially, the suspect tried to mislead the police but later confessed to the crime.

Read Also
MP: Ujjain Woman Jumps Into Well After Hubby Postpones Her 'Mayka' Visit, Dies
article-image

According to the information, Pawan Kushwaha, a resident of Dursada village, got married to Puja (25) in 2021 in Indargarh. After their marriage, Pawan started residing in a rented house in Malotiya Wali Gali and also opened an MP online shop. However, he was having an extramarital affair with a woman from Thandi Sadak area, Kavita.

Pawan wanted to marry Kavita, but due to both families' disagreement, he had to marry Puja. Puja had suspicions about Pawan and Kavita's affair, which later turned into conflicts. The accused husband would often physically abuse Puja, confining her to a room before leaving for his shop. Upon his return, he would release her from the room.

Read Also
MP: Ujjain Man Forced To Drink Urine For Having Affair With Married Woman; Horrible Visuals Surface
article-image

On March 18, the situation took a gruesome turn when Pawan conspired with his lover, Kavita, to murder Puja. According to police reports, Pawan handed a duplicate key to Kavita and instructed her to carry out the murder while he pretended to be in the shop. Kavita entered the house and strangled Puja to death. Later, she fled the spot.

Upon receiving complaints from Puja's family, the police detained Pawan for interrogation. Initially, Pawan attempted to mislead the authorities but later admitted to his involvement in the crime. CCTV footage revealed Kavita's presence at Pawan's residence during the time of the murder. She confessed to her role in the crime. Both Pawan and Kavita have been arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Man, Along With His Lover, Kills Pregnant Wife In Datia, Both Arrested

MP Shocker: Man, Along With His Lover, Kills Pregnant Wife In Datia, Both Arrested

MP Weather Update: Brace For Mercury Spike After Rain, Holi Week To Stay Warm

MP Weather Update: Brace For Mercury Spike After Rain, Holi Week To Stay Warm

MP: 'Chanda Lo, Dhanda Do,' Digivijaya Singh Slams Modi Govt's Electoral Bond Scheme (WATCH)

MP: 'Chanda Lo, Dhanda Do,' Digivijaya Singh Slams Modi Govt's Electoral Bond Scheme (WATCH)

Comedian Kapil Sharma Gets MP High Court Relief; Bench Cautions Lawyer Against 'Publicity Stunt'

Comedian Kapil Sharma Gets MP High Court Relief; Bench Cautions Lawyer Against 'Publicity Stunt'

Holi 2024: From Carnival To Pool Party, Check Out Holi Events In Bhopal

Holi 2024: From Carnival To Pool Party, Check Out Holi Events In Bhopal