MP Shocker: Man, Along With His Lover, Kills Pregnant Wife In Datia, Both Arrested

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, where a man along with his lover, allegedly killed his pregnant wife. Police said the accused husband would often beat his wife and lock her in the room before going to work.

The incident happened at Malotiya Wali Gali of Datia district on Thursday . Initially, the suspect tried to mislead the police but later confessed to the crime.

According to the information, Pawan Kushwaha, a resident of Dursada village, got married to Puja (25) in 2021 in Indargarh. After their marriage, Pawan started residing in a rented house in Malotiya Wali Gali and also opened an MP online shop. However, he was having an extramarital affair with a woman from Thandi Sadak area, Kavita.

Pawan wanted to marry Kavita, but due to both families' disagreement, he had to marry Puja. Puja had suspicions about Pawan and Kavita's affair, which later turned into conflicts. The accused husband would often physically abuse Puja, confining her to a room before leaving for his shop. Upon his return, he would release her from the room.

On March 18, the situation took a gruesome turn when Pawan conspired with his lover, Kavita, to murder Puja. According to police reports, Pawan handed a duplicate key to Kavita and instructed her to carry out the murder while he pretended to be in the shop. Kavita entered the house and strangled Puja to death. Later, she fled the spot.

Upon receiving complaints from Puja's family, the police detained Pawan for interrogation. Initially, Pawan attempted to mislead the authorities but later admitted to his involvement in the crime. CCTV footage revealed Kavita's presence at Pawan's residence during the time of the murder. She confessed to her role in the crime. Both Pawan and Kavita have been arrested.