Madhya Pradesh: Pension Adalat Resolves Issues Of CRPF Pensioners In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A welfare and rehabilitation workshop (WARB) and pension adalat were conducted under the leadership of CRPF deputy commandant Devinder Singh Negi at the family welfare centre of the group centre, CRPF, Neemuch. The event, organised by the commandant (administration), addressed the concerns of 134 pensioners from 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh falling under the group centre's jurisdiction.

A total of 62 pensioners or dependents of martyred and disabled personnel actively participated, presenting their issues. Deputy commandant Negi personally engaged with attendees, addressing problems related to pensions and welfare. While acknowledging certain limitations governed by rules and laws, he assured prompt action on received applications and documents.

In the past, 19 pensioner cases were addressed and resolved during the pension court. The event aimed to ensure the well-being of pensioners and their dependents, emphasising the resolution of issues for a happier retired life.

Deputy commandant Negi expressed gratitude to all pensioners for their participation, with the assurance of continued efforts to address concerns in upcoming courts. Gazetted officers, subordinate officers, and pensioners from group centre Neemuch attended the event.

Nine Officers Fined For Delaying Public Service In Khatia | Representative Image

Barwani collector Dr Rahul Fating has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on nine officers of the district for delaying public service within the stipulated time under the Public Service Delivery Guarantee Act. This fine will be deducted from the salary of the concerned officers and will be provided to the concerned applicant.

The collector imposed fines on officers including Pansemal tehsildar, Pansemal BEO, and senior municipal officers of the municipal council Khetia and others.

According to the information, received from Public Service manager Sharda Saraf, chief medical and health officer Dr Surekha Jamre, development block medical officer, Sendhwa Dr OS Kanel, chief municipal officer Mohan Alava, development block education officer, Pansemal Arun Mishra, district panchayat chief executive officer Manoj Nigam among others have been imposed penalty by the collector for exceeding the time limit for more than three months.