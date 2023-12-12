Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Caught Red-Handed While Taking Rs 8,000 Bribe In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta caught a patwari accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 near the Kargil intersection, Alot on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Priyanka Verma.

The Lokayukta's intervention followed a complaint filed by Shivraj Singh Chauhan, an Anandgarh resident, who reported Verma's demand for a Rs 15,000 bribe under the pretext of lifting a mortgage.

Posted in Hingdi Halke village for the past three months, Priyanka Verma allegedly misused her position to solicit bribes for resolving land-related issues.

The case surrounds farmer Prahlad Singh, who sought the removal of a mortgage hindering the transfer of a one-bigha land purchased in Hingdi.

Despite a rejected appeal in the Tehsil Court and a refusal by the Naib Tehsildar, Patwari Priyanka Verma allegedly promised to address the mortgage issue in exchange for monetary gain.

The Lokayukta team, led by officer Basant Srivastava, executed the operation, resulting in Priyanka Verma's arrest. This incident underscores the ongoing battle against corruption in local administrative offices, emphasising the commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency in public service.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Commits Suicide In Alot | Representative Pic

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man committed suicide in Nipaniya Rajgur village in Alot on Monday. The deceased, Jagdish Malviya took his own life by hanging in his residence for reasons yet unknown.

Jagdish Malviya's father, Kailash Malviya (50), reported the distressing incident to the Alot police station. Upon arrival, law enforcement took control of the situation, securing the deceased's body and arranging for its transfer to the government hospital in Alot for post-mortem.

The post-mortem, conducted by Dr Rohit Chaudhary on Tuesday morning, aims to unveil the circumstances surrounding Jagdish Malviya's untimely death.

The police emphasised that conclusive details regarding the cause of death would only emerge after the post-mortem analysis. With the completion of the procedure, authorities returned the body to the grieving family, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The tragic incident underscores the importance of mental health awareness and support systems to prevent such distressing occurrences in the future.