Madhya Pradesh: Patients Suffer As Ward Toilet Remain Locked For Months | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The toilets in the Community Health Centre (CHC), Sardarpur, have been non-functional for months now making it inconvenient for patients and their kin, especially the elderly. The inadequate availability of public toilets was a major cause of concern.

Lack of essential facilities has emerged as a critical issue, raising questions about the civic body’s dedication to providing basic amenities under Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan. Hospital staff claimed that the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CBMO), Sheela Mujalda, locked the toilet due to sanitation concerns within the hospital premises.

This action has not only affected the patients and their families but also imposed challenges on the employees, forcing them to seek alternatives for basic needs. CHC in Sardarpur has turned major footfall with the majority tribal population in need of medical care.

The lack of toilets has left patients and their families in distress, impacting their access to basic sanitation. CHC has been accommodating numerous patients daily, some dealing with severe illnesses.

The sole available toilet within the ward has been inaccessible, leading to patients and their families wandering around the hospital premises in search of washroom facilities.

This dire situation has forced people to resort to defecating in the open or pay fees at a distant municipal facility, adding to their woes. Approximately 70% of the impoverished population, totalling 250,000 residents in Sardarpur tehsil, rely on the CHC for their medical support.