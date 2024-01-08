MP: Visually Impaired Muslim Poet From Khandwa Gets Invitation For Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

Akbar Taj |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Akbar Taj, a Muslim poet and bhajan singer from Madhya Pradesh who is visually handicapped, has expressed his satisfaction at being invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

According to PTI, Taj (42), a resident of Khandwa district's Hafla Beepla hamlet, will travel to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 14 in order to perform his poetry on Lord Ram.

"I travel the entire nation, but receiving an invitation to Ayodhya—and on behalf of Ram ji Bhadracharya, the Hindu spiritual leader—makes me very happy." "I'm heading there and quitting a lot of other programs," he declared.

Taj, who has been writing and singing poems and bhajans in praise of Lord Ram since childhood, said he belongs to a very poor family and lives in a 'kutcha' house.

95 saints from Indore invited

Notably, as many as 115 people, including 95 saints and 20 prominent people from the Malwa region have also been invited to the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya. The prominent people of the city who have received the invitation are former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Judge Sadashiv Kokje and leading industrialist Vinod Agrawal.

The consecration ceremony is being organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.