MP Updates: Miscreants Open Fire In Jabalpur Cafe, Loot Operator At Gun-point; Driver Dead As Truck Falls Off Bridge |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants allegedly opened fire at a cafe and looted the operator at gunpoint in Jabalpur on Sunday night. The incident was reported in the Vijay Nagar area of the city. Police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation.

According to information, the accused men visited the café as customers. However, after finishing the meal, instead of paying the bill, they opened fire on the cafe operator sitting at the counter.

FP Photo

Visuals from the spot showed a hole in the monitor kept at the counter, indicating that the bullet fired from the gun passed through the TV monitor. The miscreants then snatched the money kept at the counter and immediately fled the scene.

The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the cafe. Police have started an investigation based on the footage after registering a case.

Driver Dead As Truck Falls Off Bridge

FP Photo

A truck filled with iron bars fell down from a bridge in the Gohalpur area of Jabalpur late on Sunday night. In the incident, the driver got injured and was admitted to the medical college for treatment. However, he died during treatment.

It is being said that as soon as the truck reached near Gohalpur, it went out of control and fell down from the bridge. After receiving information, Gohalpur police reached the spot and, along with the local people, pulled out the driver trapped in the truck after much effort.