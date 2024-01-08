MP: 1 Dead After Truck Loaded With Gas Cylinders Collides With Container On NH-44 In Sagar

MP: Gas Cylinders Spill On Road As Container Collides With Truck On NH-44 In Sagar, 1 Dead |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): One person died while another got injured after a head-on collision between a container and a truck, loaded with gas cylinders, on National Highway-44 in Sagar on Sunday. Consequently, the gas cylinders fell off from the truck and rolled down on the road. The collision was so severe that the truck driver tossed out of the vehicle and fell on the road.

Two people travelling in the truck were injured in the incident, out of which the truck driver died during treatment in the hospital. As soon as information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and seized the container.

Gas cylinders spilled on the road

According to the police, the accident happened near village Ranipura on Sagar-Narsinghpur National Highway-44, a truck filled with gas cylinders was hit by a container coming from the front. In the collision, the gas cylinders filled in the truck spilled onto the road. Seeing the incident, passersby informed the police.

As soon as the information was received, Cantt police reached the spot and stopped the movement of vehicles as the cylinders lying on the highway could have led to a more deadly accident. Fortunately, no gas cylinder exploded.

Injured youth had taken lift from truck driver

The police sent the truck driver Suresh (40), a resident of Raisen and Dhaniram, resident of Sidguwan, who were injured in the incident, to the district hospital with the help of an ambulance. However, the truck driver Suresh Kushwaha died in the hospital.

Police said that the container was going from Deori towards Jhansi. Injured Dhaniram Ahirwar told the police that he had taken a lift shortly before the incident. Police have seized the container, while a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.