VIDEO: Rats Spotted Enjoying Open Food At IRCTC Stall In MP's Itarsi Junction

Rats Roam At IRCTC Stall At Itarsi Junction | Viral Video

Rats were seen infecting food placed at a stall in the Itarsi Junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Visuals from the site surfaced online showing how the pesky rodent walked through the plate filled with some snacks and a container placed on the ground. The video showing the rats 'enjoying' their meal prepared and displayed at the IRCTC stall for train passengers has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the quality of food made available on the premises.

WATCH VIDEO:

Rats on IRCTC food Inspection Duty 🤢

The Reason why i avoid eating food from Railway Station Vendors!!



📍Itarsi Junction, Madhya Pradesh @IRCTCofficial @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/8y2eXbb9td — Saurabh • A Railfan 🇮🇳 (@trainwalebhaiya) January 6, 2024

Rats spotted infecting food at IRCTC stall

Saurabh who identifies himself as a rail fan and "Train wale bhaiya" shared the video showing the rat menace on X while warning people to double-check hygiene elements before consuming food from the stalls at the railway station. While sharing this instance from MP, he pointed out that he personally avoids eating food from railway station vendors.

X user shares video, tags rail officials

Meanwhile, the X user uploaded the clip online with a hilarious punch drawing the attention of rail authorities. He captioned the social media post to read, "Rats on IRCTC food Inspection Duty." The now-viral footage which runs less than a minute showed how rats 'inspected' or stepped into the food preparations and the containers when there was no human around. The stall staff weren't visible in the clip to look into the matter when the unwanted guests entered the premises to enjoy some food from the rail menu.

Railway authorities respond

Responding to the video post, on Sunday, the Railway Seva handle informed that the incident is being looked into and necessary action would follow from the Bhopal Division of the West Central Railway. On this note, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the said division mentioned that the "matter is being notified to concerned officials" for prompt action.