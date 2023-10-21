IRCTC Fines LTT Madgaon Express Pantry Car Contractor ₹25,000 After Rat Infestation Video Goes Viral

Twitter screengrab

In a recent development, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has levied a fine of Rs 25,000 on the pantry car contractor of the LTT Madgaon Express. This action was taken in response to a widely circulated video depicting rats infesting the pantry car of this train, which has sparked concerns regarding food hygiene and quality within the Indian Railways.

A senior official has confirmed the fine and added that the contractor has been sternly warned and instructed to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

The viral video, initially shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Mumbai Matters, exposes a distressing sight of rats nibbling on food within the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Madgaon Express, a train connecting Maharashtra and Goa. The footage showcases rats freely moving about the pantry, along with clear identification of the train's number and name.

Scrutiny of Railway's catering system

This alarming incident has left passengers, especially one traveling with their family on the LTT-Madgaon Express, profoundly concerned about the condition of the pantry car. The incident transpired on the night of October 14th, further intensifying scrutiny of the Railway's catering system and the maintenance of its pantry cars.

Responding to the video, a senior officer of the Central Railway stated that pest control measures have already been carried out within the coach of the Mumbai-Madgaon Express to address the presence of rats within its pantry car.